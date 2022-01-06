Mumbai is expected to cross 20,000 Covid cases today, Maharashtra Covid task force member Dr Shashank Joshi pointed out on Thursday. Now, earlier this week, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said lockdown will have to be imposed in the financial capital if daily Covid cases cross the 20,000-mark. So is Mumbai staring at lockdown?

Driven by the Omicron variant, India is seeing an exponential rise in the number of daily Covid infections. The country reported 90,928 fresh coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, that pushed its caseload to 3,51,09,286. As many as 91,702 new infections were reported on June 10 last year. Maharashtra, on the other hand, reported 26,538 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday; the tally in Mumbai was 15,166. A sharp rise in cases is seen in the state since the last two weeks.

Owing to the rise, Joshi took to Twitter today to say, Mumbai expected to cross 20k cases today, stay home if not essential, properly mask and stay connected with your doctor if symptomatic. Be Vigilant, Be Alert Stay Safe. Most cases are still mild. Protect the vulnerable. Be Responsible.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said. “We will have to impose lockdown in Mumbai if daily COVID cases cross the 20,000-mark."

She had also suggested that people wear triple-layer masks while traveling by public buses and local trains. The mayor had also appealed to citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest and follow all COVID-19-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday asserted a 100% lockdown is not required as of now but stressed on the need to impose restrictions wherever there is crowding.

Tope said the silver lining is that 90% of the cases are asymptomatic. Of the 10% symptomatic patients, only 1% to 2% require hospitalisation.

“The Task Force has used the term augmented restrictions, which means if the cases rise like this...we don't have to use the term lockdown. 100% lockdown is not certainly required as of today," the minister said.

Augmented restrictions mean that non-essential activities have to be stopped. “Wherever crowding takes place, there have to be restrictions, but it is not the case that it (curbs) should be brought today," Tope said on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

