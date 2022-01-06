Driven by the Omicron variant, India is seeing an exponential rise in the number of daily Covid infections. The country reported 90,928 fresh coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, that pushed its caseload to 3,51,09,286. As many as 91,702 new infections were reported on June 10 last year. Maharashtra, on the other hand, reported 26,538 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday; the tally in Mumbai was 15,166. A sharp rise in cases is seen in the state since the last two weeks.