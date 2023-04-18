Valuations dive in pvt markets as VCs count cash4 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Several unicorns in consumer tech, edtech and health tech are still looking for investors even at a down round
Mumbai: Startup valuations in the private market are beginning to crack as investors save dry powder and deploy cash selectively, multiple investors and investment bankers said. Offers are increasingly made at valuations sharply lower than previous rounds, and all of them do not conclude successfully either.
