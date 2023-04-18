Valuations dive in pvt markets as VCs count cash

“If earlier investors were ready to give three to four times of revenue, now it has come down to two times. Investors are no longer ready to give lofty valuations," said a tech investor advising tech-led businesses, one of the four people cited above. “Businesses have also grown since their last round, but it will still look like a flat or an up round. Be sure this is only happening for market leaders in each segment. For second and third players in each category, accessing capital at this point in time is getting difficult," the investor added.