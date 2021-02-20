OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: Strict action against those not following COVID-19 guidelines, says mayor
Health officials have detected a spike in COVID-19 cases in several pockets of Maharashtra state, including in Mumbai (AP)
Mumbai: Strict action against those not following COVID-19 guidelines, says mayor

1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 06:51 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Mumbai has witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday said that authorities will take strict action against those not following COVID-19 guidelines.

"Ward officials with their teams will monitor COVID situation in their areas. Action will be taken against those not following SOPs," she mentioned.

"Asymptomatic patients will be admitted to quarantine centres," she further added.

Mumbai has witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks. Over 800 people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

