The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday released a list of covid vaccination centres where students planning to travel abroad for higher studies will be prioritised to get the shot. The students have been asked to walk-in the specified centres in the city on June 7, 8 and 9.

Mumbai residents who have received admission in universities abroad can get vaccinated at Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli, Cooper Hospital in Juhu, Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East between 10 am-3 pm. All three centres have 300 doses each of Covishield vaccine.

''The 18-44 year-old students planning to travel out of India to pursue higher education can get their shots at Rajawadi, Cooper and Kasturba on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (walk ins). All due documents should be made available,'' the civic body said in a tweet.

Maharashtra will start phase-wise unlock process on Monday. The state government has announced a detailed five-level plan to initiate the unlock process in the state as the Covid-19 situation improves. According to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai will be categorised under Level 3 when the new rules are imposed on Monday.

Level 3 areas are those where the positivity rate is between 5% and 10% or more than 40% of beds with oxygen are occupied. The latest figures have marked the positivity rate in Mumbai at 5.3%.









