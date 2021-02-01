The lifeline of Mumbai, local trains, was back on track since June last year after the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25, but the initial services were only for essential workers. Later, women commuters were allowed to travel between 11am to 3pm and after 7pm till the last train. (HT FILE)

Mumbai suburban train services open for all after 10 months

2 min read . 10:28 AM IST

PTI

The general public is allowed to travel in the suburban trains from the time of start of services for the day till 7 am, from 12 noon to 4 pm, and from 9 pm till the closure of services for the day