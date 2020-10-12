Subscribe
Home >News >India >Mumbai, suburbs face massive power outage
Mumbai and adjoining suburbs have been facing power outage. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Mumbai, suburbs face massive power outage

1 min read . 10:58 AM IST Kalpana Pathak, Tanya Thomas

  • There was multiple tripping of lines and transformers--Kalwa-Padghe and Kharghar ICTs--supplying power to the Mumbai system

MUMBAI: Several parts of Mumbai and adjoining suburbs have been facing major power outage since 10am Monday.

Worli, Bandra, Andheri, Kandivali, Navi Mumbai, and Thane, were among many areas of the Mumbai Metropoitan Region affected by the outage. Local train services and workplaces were hit.

“The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted," BEST Electricity said in a tweet.

There was multiple tripping of lines and transformers--Kalwa-Padghe and Kharghar ICTs--supplying power to the Mumbai system.

"This is affecting all distribution companies in Mumbai including Tata Power, Adani Power and BEST. Mumbai is currently receiving only 360-400 MW of its requirement of 1200 MW. Restoration is under process," said an official with a Mumbai-based power distribution company.

