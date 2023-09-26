'Mumbai, suburbs likely to see moderate rains or thundershowers’, says BMC

A spell of moderate rainfall or thundershowers, along with overcast conditions, is likely to be seen in and around the Mumbai region on September 26, as per a weather forecast issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier in the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The forecast comes in the backdrop of periodic showers being recorded in Mumbai and its neighbouring townships over the past week.

"Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain or thundershowers in Mumbai city and suburbs," the BMC posted on social media platform X.

A day earlier, Mumbai city had recorded a cumulative rainfall of 8.19 mm, whereas, the eastern suburbs registered a rainfall of 5.30 mm and western suburbs recorded 0.53 mm, as per the data shared by the civic body.

After a subdued Monsoon in August, the rainfall activity picked up in Mumbai in September, with the amount of downpour so far crossing the average for the month. The city has so far received 380 mm of rainfall, higher than the monthly normal of about 360 mm, the India Meterological Department (IMD) said.

With four days still remaining in the month, there is also a possibility of Mumbai's cumulative rainfall in September crossing the 400 mm-mark.

Meanwhile, the pan-India withdrawal of Monsoon is expected to be delayed this year, the weather body said in an update shared on September 22. While the rain-laden winds generally begin to withdraw from the country's northwest from September 17, the process this year was expected to start on September 25, it had said.

"Reduced rainfall activity is expected to continue over northwest and adjoining west-central India for the next five days. Conditions are becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to withdraw from parts of west Rajasthan around September 25," the IMD had noted.

