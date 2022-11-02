Mumbai: Supreme Court to hear Aarey colony tree felling matter today3 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 08:10 AM IST
- Mumbai: The felling of trees in the Aarey colony has been opposed by green activists and residents
The Supreme Court will hear the matter pertaining to the felling of trees at Mumbai's Aarey Colony, the site for a metro car shed project today. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) had on August 5 this year told the apex court that no trees have been cut in Aarey colony since October 2019.