Several taxi, autorickshaws, and cab unions on Thursday (19 October) announced a protest at Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 over fares and parking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to media reports, the unions have demanded a hike in prepaid fares for taxis, and better parking facilities for private cabs, autos, and taxis.

Despite the protest, the unions assured that airport services would not be affected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additional protests may occur in the future if the demands remain unmet. Passengers are advised to seek alternative routes to circumvent affected areas.

In separate news, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said its passenger traffic grew 33% to 1.27 crore in the September quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CSMIA had recorded a total passenger volume of 96 lakh for the year-ago period, it said.

Compared to the pre-pandemic period (Q3CY2019), the growth in traffic was 109%, CSMIA said.

The airport during the period under review, witnessed 60,861 domestic air traffic movements (ATMs) and 20,438 international ATMs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It also said during the July-September period, August, which saw two long weekends, emerged as the busiest month with 43,29,749 passengers.

Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai emerged as the top domestic destinations for CSMIA, while Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi have continued to hold their status as the most preferred international destinations, the airport operator said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The passenger traffic for the top three international destinations surpassed 11 lakh, a 21% increase compared to 2022 (90 lakh).

Similarly, the passenger traffic from the top three domestic destinations exceeded 32.4 lakh, 31% more than the 24.6 lakh recorded in the year-ago period, CSMIA added.

