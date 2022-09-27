MUMBAI : The basic fare of taxi and auto in Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai has been increased by ₹3 and Rs2 respectively. These new fares will come into effect from 1 October. Travelers in the Mumbai Metropolitan region will have to pay a base fare of ₹28 and ₹23 for travelling in a taxi or in an auto.

The new fares will come into effect from 1 October, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) said in a release.

The minimum fare for a distance of 1.5 km for kaali-peeli taxis has been hiked to ₹28 from ₹25 and the same to ₹23 from ₹21 for auto-rickshaws. "Beyond this minimum flag down distance, passengers will have to pay ₹18.66 per km instead of ₹16.93 per km for taxis and ₹15.33 a km instead of 14.20 (per km) for auto-rickshaws," the release said.

The decision to hike the fares was taken in the MMRTA meeting chaired by the Maharashtra transport secretary on Monday. But it was announced only after the minutes of the meeting were signed. The existing fare for around 60,000 taxis and about 4.6 lakh auto-rickshaws in MMR has been in force since March 1, 2021.

The new rates will be applicable for petrol as well as CNG-operated taxis, the MMRTA said. The taxi and auto rickshaw fares were revised as CNG price was hiked to ₹80 per kg from ₹49.40 per kg on March 1, 2021, besides the rising cost of living, inflation and other factors, it stated.

The minimum distance fare of blue-silver 'Cool' cab taxis is hiked to ₹40 per km from ₹33 per km, and thereafter the per km fare of these cabs will be ₹26.71. As per the release, the MMRTA has given two months between October 1 to November 30 for the recalibration of fare metres installed in taxis and auto rickshaws.