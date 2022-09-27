Mumbai: Taxi, auto base fares increased. Know updated charges here2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 07:04 PM IST
- The new fares will come into effect from 1 October, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) said in a release
MUMBAI : The basic fare of taxi and auto in Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai has been increased by ₹3 and Rs2 respectively. These new fares will come into effect from 1 October. Travelers in the Mumbai Metropolitan region will have to pay a base fare of ₹28 and ₹23 for travelling in a taxi or in an auto.