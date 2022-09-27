Mumbai: Taxi, auto base fares increased. Know updated charges here

The minimum fare for a distance of 1.5 km for kaali-peeli taxis has been hiked to ₹28 from ₹25 and the same to ₹23 from ₹21 for auto-rickshaws. "Beyond this minimum flag down distance, passengers will have to pay ₹18.66 per km instead of ₹16.93 per km for taxis and ₹15.33 a km instead of 14.20 (per km) for auto-rickshaws," the release said.

