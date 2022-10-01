Mumbai: Taxi, auto fare hike comes into effect from today. Know latest cost here

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) had on 27 September announced the hike of ₹3 and Rs2 in the taxi and auto base fare respectively
The base fare for auto and taxi (Kaali-peeli) in Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai are set to increase from today. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) had on 27 September announced the hike of ₹3 and Rs2 in the taxi and auto base fare respectively.
"Beyond this minimum flag down distance, passengers will have to pay ₹18.66 per km instead of ₹16.93 per km for taxis and ₹15.33 a km instead of 14.20 (per km) for auto-rickshaws," the release said.
The MMRTA has informed that the hiked fare of Mumbai taxi and auto will come into effect from today, 1 October.
The existing fare for around 60,000 taxis and about 4.6 lakh auto-rickshaws in MMR has been in force since 1 March, 2021.
As per the release, the MMRTA has given two months between October 1 to November 30 for the recalibration of fare metres installed in taxis and auto rickshaws.
The decision to hike the fares was taken in the MMRTA meeting chaired by the Maharashtra transport secretary. But it was announced only after the minutes of the meeting were signed.
Mumbai auto fares from 1 October 2022:
Auto base fare hike- The minimum fare for a distance of 1.5 km has been hikes from ₹21 to ₹23
Auto fare for flag down distance-From 1 October, passengers in Mumbai will have to pay ₹15.33 a km instead of 14.20 (per km)
Taxi base fare hike- The minimum fare for a distance of 1.5 km has been hikes from ₹25 to ₹28
Mumbai taxi fares from 1 October 2022:
Taxi fare for flag down distance-From 1 October, passengers in Mumbai will have to pay ₹18.66 a km instead of 16.93 (per km)
Blue-silver 'Cool' cab taxis- The minimum base fare is hiked to ₹40 per km from ₹33 per km, and thereafter the per km fare of these cabs will be ₹26.71.
Hike applies to:
The MMRTA informed that the hiked fare for autorickshaw and taxis in Mumbai applies for petrol as well as CNG-operated taxis. The taxi and auto rickshaw fares were revised as CNG price was hiked to ₹80 per kg from ₹49.40 per kg on March 1, 2021, besides the rising cost of living, inflation and other factors, it stated.
