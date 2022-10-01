Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Mumbai: Taxi, auto fare hike comes into effect from today. Know latest cost here

Mumbai: Taxi, auto fare hike comes into effect from today. Know latest cost here

The MMRTA has informed that the hiked fare of Mumbai taxi and auto will come into effect from today, 1 October.
2 min read . 06:55 AM IST

  • The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) had on 27 September announced the hike of 3 and Rs2 in the taxi and auto base fare respectively

The base fare for auto and taxi (Kaali-peeli) in Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai are set to increase from today. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) had on 27 September announced the hike of 3 and Rs2 in the taxi and auto base fare respectively. 

"Beyond this minimum flag down distance, passengers will have to pay 18.66 per km instead of 16.93 per km for taxis and 15.33 a km instead of 14.20 (per km) for auto-rickshaws," the release said.

The MMRTA has informed that the hiked fare of Mumbai taxi and auto will come into effect from today, 1 October. 

The existing fare for around 60,000 taxis and about 4.6 lakh auto-rickshaws in MMR has been in force since 1 March, 2021.

As per the release, the MMRTA has given two months between October 1 to November 30 for the recalibration of fare metres installed in taxis and auto rickshaws.

The decision to hike the fares was taken in the MMRTA meeting chaired by the Maharashtra transport secretary. But it was announced only after the minutes of the meeting were signed.

Mumbai auto fares from 1 October 2022: 

Auto base fare hike- The minimum fare for a distance of 1.5 km has been hikes from 21 to 23 

Auto fare for flag down distance-From 1 October, passengers in Mumbai will have to pay 15.33 a km instead of 14.20 (per km) 

Mumbai taxi fares from 1 October 2022:

Taxi base fare hike- The minimum fare for a distance of 1.5 km has been hikes from 25 to 28

Taxi fare for flag down distance-From 1 October, passengers in Mumbai will have to pay 18.66 a km instead of 16.93 (per km)

Blue-silver 'Cool' cab taxis- The minimum base fare is hiked to 40 per km from 33 per km, and thereafter the per km fare of these cabs will be 26.71. 

Hike applies to:

The MMRTA informed that the hiked fare for autorickshaw and taxis in Mumbai applies for petrol as well as CNG-operated taxis. The taxi and auto rickshaw fares were revised as CNG price was hiked to 80 per kg from 49.40 per kg on March 1, 2021, besides the rising cost of living, inflation and other factors, it stated.

