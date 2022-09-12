Mumbai taxi, auto unions to go on indefinite strike from September 15 if…2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 08:12 AM IST
- The city taxi unions in Mumbai have demanded a hike of ₹10 in their recent petition
The city taxi unions in Mumbai have called for an indefinite taxi and autorickshaw strike this week. The city taxi unions in Mumbai are demanding a fare hike and have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from September 15 onwards. They have demanded a hike of ₹10 in their recent petition.