The city taxi unions in Mumbai have called for an indefinite taxi and autorickshaw strike this week. The city taxi unions in Mumbai are demanding a fare hike and have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from September 15 onwards. They have demanded a hike of ₹10 in their recent petition.

“The roll back on CNG rates is not helping as the government has only reduced ₹6 per kg while the CNG prices have increased by over ₹30. Every day, the taxi and rickshaw drivers are losing ₹250 to ₹300 as the fares and CNG prices do not match. We had demanded a revision of the minimum fare to ₹35," said AL Quadros, general secretary, Mumbai Taximen’s Union, Hindustan Times reported.

While the minimum fare for the metered taxis is currently ₹25, the union demanded that the fares should be revised to ₹30.

Over the last few months, CNG prices have increased by almost 70% but the fares have remained the same making it difficult for auto and taxi drivers to make ends meet.

Earlier, the unions had called for a strike on August 1. However, the decision was deferred after an assurance by the government that the fares will be revised.

In August, Mahanagar Gas cut the prices of kitchen fuel Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and automobile fuel Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), following an increase in allocation of domestically produced natural gas from the government.

The price of PNG has been reduced by ₹4 per standard cubic metre to ₹48.50 per SCM, while that of CNG by ₹6 a kilogram to ₹80 per kg, as per an official statement.

After the rate revision, CNG usage will help a vehicle owner save 48 per cent on fuel costs in the financial capital, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) said.

In the case of PNG users, the savings will be 18 per cent when compared with the most used alternative Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), it said.