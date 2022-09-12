Mumbai taxi, auto unions to go on indefinite strike from September 15 if…

“The roll back on CNG rates is not helping as the government has only reduced ₹6 per kg while the CNG prices have increased by over ₹30. Every day, the taxi and rickshaw drivers are losing ₹250 to ₹300 as the fares and CNG prices do not match. We had demanded a revision of the minimum fare to ₹35," said AL Quadros, general secretary, Mumbai Taximen’s Union, Hindustan Times reported.