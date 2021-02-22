Subscribe
Home >News >India >Mumbai: Taxi-autorickshaw fares to increase by 3 from 1 March
The fare hike has been calculated as per the formula devised by the four-member Khatua panel.

Mumbai: Taxi-autorickshaw fares to increase by 3 from 1 March

1 min read . 09:12 PM IST PTI

  • The minimum fare over a distance of 1.5 kilometres for taxis will go up from 22 to 25, while that for the three-wheelers will rise from 18 now to 21

MUMBAI : The minimum fare for Mumbai's autorickshaws and taxis will be 21 and 25 respectively from March 1 after a hike of 3 was approved on Monday, said Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab.

The minimum fare over a distance of 1.5 kilometres for taxis will go up from 22 to 25, while that for the three-wheelers will rise from 18 now to 21, said RTO officials.

Beyond this flag down minimum distance, passengers will have to pay 16.93 per kilometres for taxis and 14.20 per kilometre for autorickshaws, they added.

The fare hike has been calculated as per the formula devised by the four-member Khatua panel, and it entails a hike per kilometre of 2.09 for taxis and 2.01 for autorickshaws, a Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) member said.

The decision was taken in an MMRTA meeting chaired by the transport secretary on Monday, he added.

Parab said drivers, owners will have to recalibrate their electronic meters within a period of three months from March 1 to reflect the new fares.

The minister said a fare hike has been given to the autorickshaw and taxi sector in the metropolis after a gap of six years and "it was long overdue".

The last fare hike was implemented on June 1, 2015, officials pointed out. PTI KK BNM BNM

