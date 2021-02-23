OPEN APP
Auto Rickshaws parked on the road (ANI)
Mumbai: Taxi-rickshaw fares to increase by 3 from March 1

2 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 01:48 PM IST PTI

The minimum fare over a distance of 1.5 kilometres for taxis will go up from 22 to 25, while that for the three-wheelers will rise from 18 now to 21

The minimum fare for Mumbai's autorickshaws and taxis will be 21 and 25 respectively from March 1 after a hike of 3 was approved on Monday, said Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab.

The minimum fare over a distance of 1.5 kilometres for taxis will go up from 22 to 25, while that for the three-wheelers will rise from 18 now to 21, said RTO officials.

Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office

Beyond this flag down minimum distance, passengers will have to pay 16.93 per kilometres for taxis and 14.20 per kilometre for autorickshaws, they added.

The fare hike has been calculated as per the formula devised by the four-member Khatua panel, and it entails a hike per kilometre of 2.09 for taxis and 2.01 for autorickshaws, a Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) member said.

The decision was taken in an MMRTA meeting chaired by the transport secretary on Monday, he added.

Parab said drivers, owners will have to recalibrate their electronic meters within a period of three months from March 1 to reflect the new fares.

The minister said a fare hike has been given to the autorickshaw and taxi sector in the metropolis after a gap of six years and "it was long overdue".

The last fare hike was implemented on June 1, 2015, officials pointed out.

Consumer rights NGO Mumbai Grahak Panchayat's Shirish Deshpande said the hike should be kept in abeyance for three months as people are currently in distress due to job losses and other ill-effects brought about by an economic downturn.

Mumbai Taximen's Union leader AL Quadros welcomed the taxi fare hike.

However, Shashank Rao, leader of the Mumbai Automen's Union, said despite the hike, their demand of compensation of 10,000 per month for lockdown period and loan waiver has still not be considered.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

