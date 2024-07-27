Mumbai teen who went viral for dangerous stunt aboard local train loses arm, leg

The youngster's video, which showed him engaged in a dangerous act while clinging on to a train moving out of a platform, had gone viral after it was posted on X on July 14.

Published27 Jul 2024, 05:09 PM IST
Mumbai teen who went viral for dangerous stunt aboard local train loses arm, leg
Mumbai teen who went viral for dangerous stunt aboard local train loses arm, leg(Photo: Praful Gangurde/HT )

A Mumbai-based teenager who went viral after performing a dangerous stunt on board a local train earlier this year has lost a leg and an arm. Railway Protection Force officials tracked the miscreant down after the clip made the rounds on social media last week.

“When the RPF found him, they were shocked since the boy, identified as Farhat Azam Shaikh, had lost a leg and arm in a stunt he performed on April 14 at Masjid station. He told us the July 14 video that went viral was of March 7 this year. It was recorded at Sewri station by a friend who uploaded it on social media,” an official told PTI.

A case was registered against the youth by the Wadala unit of the RPF after the incident went viral. He was eventually traced to his Antop Hill residence in central Mumbai a few days later. 

The video was shared on social media earlier this month with many calling for the stuntman to be jailed. 

“Thanks for the information. RPF Post VDLR has been instructed to register the case against the unknown passenger shown in the video. Efforts are on to trace him. We request all the concerned to desist from such unsafe practices and life-threatening both for them and passengers,” the Mumbai division of Central Railways had responded. 

According to the police, Shaikh — who now faces extreme difficulty in performing daily chores — has urged all passengers to stay away from such acts through a new video message.

“Central Railway requests passengers to desist from such unsafe stunts/activities that are life-threatening both for the individuals involved and other passengers. These actions can have fatal consequences, the release said, and urged citizens to report anyone performing them by calling mobile number 9004410735 or 139 immediately. This will create safe travel conditions and reduce deaths on tracks,” an RPF release added.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:27 Jul 2024, 05:09 PM IST
