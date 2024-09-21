Mumbai: Tension prevail in Dharavi as hundreds gather to oppose BMC’s move to raze ‘illegal’ portion of mosque

Tension prevailed in Mumbai's Dharavi, a densely-populated colony, which is considered Asia's largest slum, after a large number of people gathered on a street after the civic body officials went to pull down an alleged illegal portion of a mosque, on Saturday.

Around 9 am, the officials from G-North administrative ward reached the 90 Feet Road in Dharavi demolish alleged illegal portion of Mehboob-E-Subhani masjid. But soon a crowd gathered on the road and squatted there, opposing the civic body's action.

In a post on X, Varsha Gaikwad, the Congress MP from Mumbai North Central, who is also the chief of Mumbai Congress, said that the BMC sent bulldozers to demolition proceedings despite the assurances of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“We had requested the Chief Minister late last night to stop the proceedings so that the sentiments of the people of Dharavi are not hurt. I once again request the Chief Minister and BMC Commissioner to help us maintain peace in Dharavi and postpone the demolition action. All Dharavikars are united in maintaining peace. We are in constant touch with the administration and the police. It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that the social values ​​of Dharavi are not harmed,” said Gaikwad.

However, in the noon, the situation was brought under control as trustees of the mosque held talks with officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Police personnel have been deployed there to prevent any untoward incident, reported PTI.

Also Read | Adani Group’s Mumbai slum revamp struggles to secure land in potential setback

In another post on X, Gaikwad informed that the action was cancelled.

“Dharavi has always believed in social equality and unity. In every situation, the people of Dharavi have maintained restraint. Even today, Dharavi maintained restraint. To maintain social harmony in Dharavi, we had requested the Chief Minister, administration, police to postpone the demolition action. Finally the action was cancelled, thanks to everyone. Dharavi's unity, social harmony is our strength. We all are one and will remain so.” Gaikwad added.

The trustees of the mosque have sought four to five days to remove the encroached portion.