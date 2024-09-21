Mumbai: Tension prevail in Dharavi as hundreds gather to oppose BMC’s move to raze ‘illegal’ portion of mosque

  • After protests in Dharavi, the trustees of the mosque held talks with the BMC officials and sought four to five days to remove the encroached portion.

Livemint
Updated21 Sep 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Mumbai: People gather on a street to oppose demolition of alleged illegal portion of Mehboob-E-Subhani masjid in Dharavi.
Mumbai: People gather on a street to oppose demolition of alleged illegal portion of Mehboob-E-Subhani masjid in Dharavi.

Tension prevailed in Mumbai's Dharavi, a densely-populated colony, which is considered Asia's largest slum, after a large number of people gathered on a street after the civic body officials went to pull down an alleged illegal portion of a mosque, on Saturday.

Around 9 am, the officials from G-North administrative ward reached the 90 Feet Road in Dharavi demolish alleged illegal portion of Mehboob-E-Subhani masjid. But soon a crowd gathered on the road and squatted there, opposing the civic body's action.

In a post on X, Varsha Gaikwad, the Congress MP from Mumbai North Central, who is also the chief of Mumbai Congress, said that the BMC sent bulldozers to demolition proceedings despite the assurances of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Also Read | iPhone 16: Man waiting in queue gets iPhone delivered in minutes; netizens react

“We had requested the Chief Minister late last night to stop the proceedings so that the sentiments of the people of Dharavi are not hurt. I once again request the Chief Minister and BMC Commissioner to help us maintain peace in Dharavi and postpone the demolition action. All Dharavikars are united in maintaining peace. We are in constant touch with the administration and the police. It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that the social values ​​of Dharavi are not harmed,” said Gaikwad.

However, in the noon, the situation was brought under control as trustees of the mosque held talks with officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Police personnel have been deployed there to prevent any untoward incident, reported PTI.

Also Read | Adani Group’s Mumbai slum revamp struggles to secure land in potential setback

In another post on X, Gaikwad informed that the action was cancelled.

Dharavi has always believed in social equality and unity. In every situation, the people of Dharavi have maintained restraint. Even today, Dharavi maintained restraint. To maintain social harmony in Dharavi, we had requested the Chief Minister, administration, police to postpone the demolition action. Finally the action was cancelled, thanks to everyone. Dharavi's unity, social harmony is our strength. We all are one and will remain so.” Gaikwad added.

The trustees of the mosque have sought four to five days to remove the encroached portion.

Also Read | Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray opposes ’Adani City’ in Mumbai

A police officer told PTI that trustees submitted a written request to the BMC's deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner of the G north division stating that they themselves would remove the construction on their own during this period, and the civic body accepted the request.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Sep 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMumbai: Tension prevail in Dharavi as hundreds gather to oppose BMC’s move to raze ‘illegal’ portion of mosque

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,135.001,785.00
      Chennai
      75,141.001,831.00
      Delhi
      75,293.001,863.00
      Kolkata
      75,145.001,735.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.