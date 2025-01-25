Mumbai terror attack convict Tahawwur Rana to be extradited to India: Who is he?

In a major breakthrough, the US Supreme Court cleared Mumbai 26/11 attack convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India. India had sought the extradition of Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, as he is wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks case.

Rana had filed a “petition for a writ of certiorari” before the US Supreme Court on November 13 after he lost the legal battle in lower courts and several federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the North Circuit in San Francisco. This was Rana’s last legal chance not to be extradited to India.

Advertisement

Also Read | Mumbai 26/11 attacks accused Tahawwur Rana likely to be handed over to India

In his petitions, Rana argued that he was tried and acquitted in federal court in the Northern District of Illinois (Chicago) on charges relating to the 2008 terrorist attack on Mumbai.

On December 16, US Solicitor General Elizabeth B Prelogar urged the Supreme to reject the petition.

An attorney for Mumbai-attack convict Tahawwur Rana earlier urged the US Supreme Court to review the lower court's decision to extradite him to India, citing the principle of double jeopardy which prevents a person from being tried or punished twice for the same offence.

Advertisement

Also Read | Mumbai terror attack: Tahawwur Rana moves US SC challenging extradition to India

However, the US Supreme Court dismissed his review petition and cleared Mumbai-attack convict Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India.

Who is Tahawwur Rana? Tahawwur Rana faces charges for his role in the Mumbai attacks in which 166 people were killed. He is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He is currently lodged in a jail in Los Angeles.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana gets 14 years in jail for Danish newspaper plot

According to the Hindu, Tahawwur Hussain Rana was formerly an army doctor in Pakistan. He reportedly studied in Pakistan but later went to Canada as a businessman. He owned First World Immigration Services, with offices in Chicago and other locations.

Advertisement

A total of 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which 10 Pakistani terrorists laid a more than 60-hour siege, attacking and killing people at iconic and vital locations of Mumbai.