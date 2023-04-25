Mumbai terror attack: US court verdict on accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India likely on 20 May3 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 09:06 AM IST
- Mumbai terror attack: US court verdict on accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition likely on 20 May
The US district court in the Central District of Los Angeles, California is likely to give a verdict on 2008 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India on 20 May, NIA sources told news agency PTI. Sources said if the extradition request is ruled in India's favour, the NIA will initiate proceedings to bring him to India through diplomatic channels.
