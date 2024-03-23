Mumbai College students 'forced to attend' session of Union Minister Piyush Goyal's son | Video
Students of Mumbai college were allegedly forced to attend a seminar of Dhruv Goyal, son of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, according to reports
The Mumbai's Thakur college authorities confiscated identity cards of its students to make them compulsorily attend a seminar of Dhruv Goyal, son of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, reported Free Press Journal. According to the report, the students of BMM course were asked to attend a session organised by the college for BJP member in the college complex.