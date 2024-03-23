Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai College students 'forced to attend' session of Union Minister Piyush Goyal's son | Video

Mumbai College students 'forced to attend' session of Union Minister Piyush Goyal's son | Video

Livemint

Students of Mumbai college were allegedly forced to attend a seminar of Dhruv Goyal, son of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, according to reports

A screenshot of the viral video of the session of Dhruv Goyal organised at Mumbai college.

The Mumbai's Thakur college authorities confiscated identity cards of its students to make them compulsorily attend a seminar of Dhruv Goyal, son of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, reported Free Press Journal. According to the report, the students of BMM course were asked to attend a session organised by the college for BJP member in the college complex.

The key speaker of the session of Dhruv Goyal, where he majorly spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the achievements of BJP, reported FPJ.

The video of the session has been widely shared on social media, with netizens criticising the college authorities for their action. The incident has also received backlash from politicians.

Resharing the viral video of the students, Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on X, “Students of Thakur College in Mumbai were forced to attend Dhruv Goyal, son of Union Minister Piyush Goyal session. The students say their ids were confiscated to ensure that they are compulsorily present when he speaks. What a shame!"

(More to come)

