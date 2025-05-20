Mumbai Weather: Heavy rains bring relief from heat, IMD issues yellow alert for next 4 days — check Maharashtra forecast

Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers, thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday evening brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat in the financial capital and adjoining Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for the next four days with light to moderate rainfall.

“Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely at isolated places,” said the weather department in its forecast for the maximum city.

For May 20, the IMD issued a yellow alert for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad, among other districts.

A red alert has been issued for the Sindhudurg district until May 24. An orange alert has been issued for Ratnagiri, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Latur and Dharashiv.

Rainfall activity to increase According to the IMD, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over South Interior Karnataka and its neighbourhood in lower middle tropospheric levels, tilting southwestwards with height. Under its influence, rainfall activity over Maharashtra is likely to increase between May 20 and 25.

The weather department has forecast that fairly widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra.

"Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph is expected over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, during 20-23 May 2025," said the weather department.

Several social media users also took to X to share videos and photos of rains.

The weather department has also issued an orange alert for Goa, forecasting heavy to very heavy rains.

Six killed in Thane Meanwhile, in a related development, six people were killed after a slab of the top floor of a four-storey building collapsed in Kalyan on the lower floors.