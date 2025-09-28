Mumbai, Thane on red alert as CM Fadnavis reviews flood situation in parts of Maharashtra - Videos

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a ‘red alert’, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in Thane, Palghar, Mumbai and Raigad districts.

Officials said Thane and Palghar districts near Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, leading to some house collapses amid waterlogging and lightning strikes, while dams began overflowing.

Officials pointed out that Thane has received more than 100 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. In view of the ‘red alert’, the Thane and Palghar district administrations appealed to people to remain cautious.

IMD's alert for Mumbai

CM Fadnavis reviews flood situation On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a detailed review of the flood situation in Solapur and Beed districts.

He directed the local administration to intensify relief and rescue operations while ensuring citizens' safety amid continuing heavy rainfall in the Marathwada region.

Fadnavis instructed officials in both districts to remain on the ground, coordinate closely with state agencies, and ensure that relief measures, particularly food, water, healthcare, and fodder supply, are sustained without interruption.

He emphasised proactive evacuation of vulnerable villages to prevent loss of life.

Ground situation at a glance According to officials, so far, 4,002 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas in Solapur, while nearly 6,500 people are currently staying in relief camps. These camps have been equipped with food, drinking water, and healthcare facilities.

In Beed, officials reported that 17 dams have reached full capacity, with two more nearly at 90 per cent. Water is currently being discharged only from the Majalgaon Dam.

Heavy rainfall has severely affected parts of the district, with 48 revenue circles receiving downpours in the last 24 hours.

“Several incidents of flooding and tree fall were reported since Saturday morning. In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, Thane city recorded 115.79 mm rainfall,” Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Palghar District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said the downpour that began on the night of September 27 has been intense and widespread. “Our main dams are overflowing, with Modaksagar releasing 62,267 cusecs, Tansa 22,105 cusecs, Surya 10,629 cusecs, and Middle Vaitarna 28,428 cusecs. We are closely monitoring the outflow to ensure safety in downstream areas.” Kadam said.

