Mumbai, Thane witness power cuts today; restoration efforts continue

Several pockets in Mumbai and its adjoining suburbs witnessed a power outage on Tuesday. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, electricity was disrupted in Thane, Mulund, Ambarnath, Badlapur, and Dombivali in the morning due to tripping in the 400KV sub-station at Padgha. There was a small explosion at the station, but the power supply has now been restored.

