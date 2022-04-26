Mumbai, Thane witness power cuts today; restoration efforts continue

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The power outage has happened as Maharashtra faces a supply deficit that has led to discoms cutting electricity to some areas. Maharashtra is reeling under a power deficit pegged at around 2,500 MW
Several pockets in Mumbai and its adjoining suburbs witnessed a power outage on Tuesday. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, electricity was disrupted in Thane, Mulund, Ambarnath, Badlapur, and Dombivali in the morning due to tripping in the 400KV sub-station at Padgha. There was a small explosion at the station, but the power supply has now been restored.
According to the daily, the power outage has happened as Maharashtra faces a supply deficit that has led to discoms cutting electricity to some areas. Maharashtra is reeling under a power deficit pegged at around 2,500 MW.
News agency PTI said that some parts of central Mumbai, along with suburbs like Bhandup and Mulund within the municipal limits of Mumbai, and the adjoining cities of Thane and Dombivili faced a power outage from around 10 AM on Tuesday, and efforts are on to restore power supply.
A spokesperson for Tata Power, a private sector utility, said as per an initial assessment, some parts of Mumbai experienced electricity failure due to Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL) line tripping, as part of the 400KVKalwa Grid, which supplies power to Mumbai and suburban areas.
"In order to maintain grid balance load shedding might be initiated. Power will be restored once the MSETCL line gets energised," the spokesperson said, adding that efforts are on to restore the power supply.
Many of the affected areas had started reporting restoration of power after about 70-80 minutes.
Mumbai generally does not face any mandatory power cuts as part of load shedding but has faced troubles in the past, including a disruption that lasted up to 18 hours in October 2020.