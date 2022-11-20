Mumbai: These train services will remain affected from Bandra today

According to the information available on Western Railways website, there will be change of terminals, partial cancellations and revision in timings from Sunday till further notice.
Several Western Railway trains will remain affected in Mumbai due to the traffic work order (TWO) work of all-weather cover shed over pit lines at Bandra Terminus Yard from today, Sunday, November 20.
Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway provided information about affected train services in a press release available on the Indian Railways portal.
1) Train No. 12925 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar Paschim Express will originate from Mumbai Central at 11.25 hrs instead of its scheduled departure from Bandra Terminus at 11.30 hrs. This change will be effective from 21st November, 2022.
2) Train No. 12926 Amritsar – Bandra Terminus Paschim Express will terminate at Mumbai Central at 14.55 hrsinstead of Bandra Terminus. This change will be effective from J.C.O. 19thNovember, 2022. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Mumbai Central and Bandra Terminus.
3) Train No. 19015 Mumbai Central – Porbandar Saurashtra Express will originate from Dadar at 09.30 hrsinstead of its scheduled departure from Mumbai Central at 09.20 hrs. This change will be effective from 21st November, 2022.
4) Train No. 19016 Porbandar – Mumbai Central Saurashtra Express will depart Porbandar at 22.40 hrs.instead of 21.20 hrs and terminate at Dadar at 19.05 hrs instead of Mumbai Central. This change will be effective from J.C.O. 19thNovember, 2022. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Dadar and Mumbai Central.
5) Train No. 19425 Mumbai Central – Nandurbar Express will originate from Borivali at 23.00 hrs instead of its scheduled departure from Mumbai Central at 22.05 hrs. This change will be effective from 19th November, 2022.
6) Train No. 19426 Nandurbar – Mumbai Central Express will terminate at Borivali at 23.57 hrs instead of Mumbai Central. This change will be effective from J.C.O. 20thNovember, 2022. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Borivali and Mumbai Central.
7) Train No. 19004 Bhusaval – Bandra Terminus Khandesh Express will terminate at Borivali at 03.40 hrsinstead of Bandra Terminus. This change will be effective from 20thNovember, 2022. Hence, this train will be partially canceled between Borivali and Bandra Terminus.
8) Train No. 09005 Bandra Terminus – Izzatnagar Special will originate from Vapi at 12.15 hrs instead of its scheduled departure from Bandra Terminus at 09.30 hrs. This change will be effective from 25th November, 2022.
9) Train No. 09006 Izzatnagar – Borivali Special will terminate at Vapi at 01.30 hrs instead of Borivali. This change will be effective from J.C.O. 26th November, 2022. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Vapi and Borivali.
10) Train No. 09067 Bandra Terminus – Udaipur City Special will originate from Valsad at 02.00 hrs instead of its scheduled departure from Bandra Terminus at 23.25 hrs. The train scheduled to depart on 21st November, 2022 will depart from Valsad on 22nd November, 2022 at 02.00 hrs. This change will be effective from 22nd November, 2022.
11) Train No. 09068 Udaipur City – Bandra Terminus Special will terminate at Valsad at 10.35 hrs instead of Bandra Terminus. This change will be effective from J.C.O. 22nd November, 2022. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Valsad and Bandra Terminus.
12) Train No. 09007 Bandra Terminus – Bhiwani Special will originate from Valsad at 13.50 hrs instead of its scheduled departure from Bandra Terminus at 11.15 hrs. This change will be effective from 24th November, 2022.
13) Train No. 09008 Bhiwani – Borivali Special will terminate at Valsad at 12.00 hrsinstead of Borivali. This change will be effective from J.C.O. 25thNovember, 2022. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Valsad and Borivali.
