Mumbai: These train services are affected today, check all details here

Several suburban train services have been cancelled, while some are partially cancelled at various stations to enable non-interlocking work at the Vaitarna Yard of the Western Railway in Mumbai on Sunday.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Several suburban train services have been cancelled, while some are partially cancelled at various stations to enable non-interlocking work at the Vaitarna Yard of the Western Railway in Mumbai on Sunday. The work is being undertaken from 9 am to noon.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Several suburban train services have been cancelled, while some are partially cancelled at various stations to enable non-interlocking work at the Vaitarna Yard of the Western Railway in Mumbai on Sunday. The work is being undertaken from 9 am to noon.
“For kind attention of passengers. Due to non-interlocking work at Vaitarna Yard on Sunday, 18th September 2022 from 09.00 hrs to 12.00 hrs for removal of crossover, few WR trains will be cancelled, regulated and partially cancelled," the Western Railways tweeted.
“For kind attention of passengers. Due to non-interlocking work at Vaitarna Yard on Sunday, 18th September 2022 from 09.00 hrs to 12.00 hrs for removal of crossover, few WR trains will be cancelled, regulated and partially cancelled," the Western Railways tweeted.
A look into affected train services
1) Cancelled trains: Western Railways has cancelled various trains including 93015 Borivali–Dahanu Rd local of 10.31 hrs, 93017 Churchgate–Dahanu Rd local of 10.03 hrs, 09159 Bandra Terminus–Vapi MEMU of 09.15 hrs, 93018 Dahanu Rd-Churchgate local of 12.42 hrs, 93022 Dahanu Rd-Dadar local of 14.15 hrs, and 09144 Vapi–Virar MEMU of 14.00 hrs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A look into affected train services
1) Cancelled trains: Western Railways has cancelled various trains including 93015 Borivali–Dahanu Rd local of 10.31 hrs, 93017 Churchgate–Dahanu Rd local of 10.03 hrs, 09159 Bandra Terminus–Vapi MEMU of 09.15 hrs, 93018 Dahanu Rd-Churchgate local of 12.42 hrs, 93022 Dahanu Rd-Dadar local of 14.15 hrs, and 09144 Vapi–Virar MEMU of 14.00 hrs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2) Trains regulated: Trains including 09005 BDTS-Izzatnagar Summer Spl regulated by 30 mins, 19015 MMCT-Porbandar Saurashtra Exp regulated by 30 min, 19578 Jamnagar-Tirunelveli Exp regulated by 30 mins, 22966 Bhagat Ki Kothi-BDTS Exp regulated by 30 mins, 12479 Jodhpur-BDTS Suryanagri Express regulated by 30 mins, 22956 Bhuj-BDTS Kutch Exp regulated by 30 mins, 12934 Ahmedabad-MMCT Karnavati Exp regulated by 30 mins, 12489 Bikaner-Dadar Exp regulated by 55 mins, 82902 Ahmedabad-MMCT Tejas Exp regulated by 20 mins, 93011 Churchgate–Dahanu Rd local of 07.42 hrs regulated by 30 mins, 93013 Churchgate–Dahanu Rd local of 08.56 hrs regulated by 30 mins, 01337 Boisar-Vasai Road MEMU of 08.30 hrs regulated by 30 mins, 93008 Dahanu Rd - Borivali local of 08.30 will be regulated by 30 mins, 93010 Dahanu Rd - Virar local of 09.35 hrs will be regulated by 30 mins, and 93012 Dahanu Rd - Virar local of 10.05 hrs will be regulated by 30 mins.
2) Trains regulated: Trains including 09005 BDTS-Izzatnagar Summer Spl regulated by 30 mins, 19015 MMCT-Porbandar Saurashtra Exp regulated by 30 min, 19578 Jamnagar-Tirunelveli Exp regulated by 30 mins, 22966 Bhagat Ki Kothi-BDTS Exp regulated by 30 mins, 12479 Jodhpur-BDTS Suryanagri Express regulated by 30 mins, 22956 Bhuj-BDTS Kutch Exp regulated by 30 mins, 12934 Ahmedabad-MMCT Karnavati Exp regulated by 30 mins, 12489 Bikaner-Dadar Exp regulated by 55 mins, 82902 Ahmedabad-MMCT Tejas Exp regulated by 20 mins, 93011 Churchgate–Dahanu Rd local of 07.42 hrs regulated by 30 mins, 93013 Churchgate–Dahanu Rd local of 08.56 hrs regulated by 30 mins, 01337 Boisar-Vasai Road MEMU of 08.30 hrs regulated by 30 mins, 93008 Dahanu Rd - Borivali local of 08.30 will be regulated by 30 mins, 93010 Dahanu Rd - Virar local of 09.35 hrs will be regulated by 30 mins, and 93012 Dahanu Rd - Virar local of 10.05 hrs will be regulated by 30 mins.
3) Trains partially cancelled: 09143 Virar– Valsad MEMU will be partially cancelled between Virar and Palghar, and 19002 Surat - Virar Express will be partially cancelled between Palghar and Virar have been partially cancelled by the Western Railways.
3) Trains partially cancelled: 09143 Virar– Valsad MEMU will be partially cancelled between Virar and Palghar, and 19002 Surat - Virar Express will be partially cancelled between Palghar and Virar have been partially cancelled by the Western Railways.