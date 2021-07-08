Mumbai, which has continued to witness a decline in its daily coronavirus cases, has administered the first dose of Covid vaccine to its 47% population, an official said on Thursday.

However, according to Dr Rajesh Dere, Dean of BKC Jumbo Covid Centre, If Mumbai manages to administer the second dose to 30-40% population, only then the threat of the third Covid wave can be subsided.

"47% population administered with 1st dose. Preparations are being made for a possible third wave. If we manage to administer the 2nd dose to 30-40%, population, COVID threat can be reduced," Dr Dere said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 540 new coronavirus cases and 13 fatalities on Thursday.

The city's cumulative Covid infection cases have surged to 7,26,824 and the death toll to 15,586, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

As compared to Wednesday’s figures, the city witnessed a marginal drop in Covid-19 cases, while the daily death count increased by four. There were 664 cases and nine fatalities on Wednesday, the civic officials said.

A total of 628 patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, which took the city’s overall recovery count to 7,01,195.

Mumbai’s recovery rate is 96%, the BMC officials said, adding that there are 7,714 active infection cases at present. In the last 24 hours, 37,802 tests were conducted, which pushed the overall test count of the country’s financial capital to 74,23,483, they said.

Mumbai's COVID-19 case doubling rate has reached 858 days, while the average growth rate between July 1 to July 6 was 0.08%. There are 11 containment zones in the city’s slums and chawls, and 67 buildings have been sealed to contain the spread of the virus.





