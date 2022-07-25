Mumbai: This road temporarily closed from tonight. Traffic advisory here1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 12:37 PM IST
- Mumbai road closed: Public and motorist can use JVLR road to reach Powai/Marol and vice versa
Mumbai traffic police has informed Mumbaikars that Aarey road will remain temporarily shut for 24 hours from tonight. The decision to suspend vehicular movement on Aarey road has been taken due to the various works being carried out by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) & Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).