Mumbai traffic police has informed Mumbaikars that Aarey road will remain temporarily shut for 24 hours from tonight. The decision to suspend vehicular movement on Aarey road has been taken due to the various works being carried out by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) & Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

“Aarey Road has been temporarily restricted to vehicular traffic today from 00.01 to 24.00 hrs due to ongoing work by MMRC & MCGM. Kindly use JVLR to commute to Powai/Marol and vice versa," Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.

Alternate route

Public and motorist can use JVLR road to reach Powai/Marol and vice versa.

Issuing a circular, Deputy Commissioner office of traffic police, Mumbai said,"Aarey road temporarily closed for 24 hours from 12am tonight to 12am tomorrow midnight for various works being carried out by the MMRC & MCGM.

The Mumbai police have started serving notices under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to people gathering to stage demonstrations against the construction of the metro car shed at Aarey colony, PTI reported. The city police have started issuing notices under section 149 of the CrPC, prohibiting unlawful gathering at the protest venue.

Hundreds of protestors, including women and senior citizens, have been staging demonstrations with placards and "Save Aarey" banners. A few people were seen with placards appealing to the newly elected President Droupadi Murmu to intervene and save the forest area in the city.