1 min read.Updated: 18 Jan 2022, 09:57 PM ISTLivemint
No major material damage has been reported. A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause, the officials stated.
MUMBAI :
On Tuesday, Indian Navy officials informed that three navy personnel died in an explosion in an internal compartment onboard of Indian Naval Ship (INS) Ranvir, in the Mumbai Dockyard.
"In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir," the Indian Navy's statement noted.