Mumbai: Three naval personnel die in explosion onboard INS Ranvir, probe ordered

Mumbai: Three naval personnel die in explosion onboard INS Ranvir, probe ordered1 min read . 09:57 PM IST
No major material damage has been reported. A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause, the officials stated.
MUMBAI : On Tuesday, Indian Navy officials informed that three navy personnel died in an explosion in an internal compartment onboard of Indian Naval Ship (INS) Ranvir, in the Mumbai Dockyard.
"In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir," the Indian Navy's statement noted.
Sources have also revealed that eleven sailors onboard INS Ranvir who sustained injuries are being treated at the local naval hospital.
The ship's crew responded immediately and quickly brought the situation under control, it mentioned.
No major material damage has been reported, it added.
"INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly," it mentioned.
A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause, the officials stated.
