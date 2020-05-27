Further, the patient doubling rate or the number of days it took for the count of cases to double in Maharashtra improved to 14.7 days from 11.5 days last week. Of the 32.42 lakh laboratory tests done in the country, about 12.4% tests were done in Maharashtra, taking the testing levels to 3,142 tests per million people against the national average of 2,363 tests per million. Presently, 5.82 lakh people are in home quarantine and 37,761 people are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.