Maharashtra became the first state in India to cross the grim milestone of 10,000 coronavirus cases. With 583 fresh cases recorded in last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus patients in the state climbed to 10,498, according to ministry of health and family welfare.

The first coronavirus infection was detected in March. The state took 53 days to reach 10,00-mark. The total number of deaths in the state rose to 459 as 27 patients passed away in last 24 hours.

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, accounted for nearly 70% Maharashtra's total COVID-19 count. Over 400 new cases were registered in Mumbai in last 24 hours. Mumbai, the hardest-hit city in the country, alone witnessed over 7,000 coronavirus patients and nearly 300 deaths.

Mumbai and Pune are likely to extend the curbs till 18 May as COVID-19 cases continue rising in the two cities, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope told.

“The main objective of implementing the lockdown was to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic," Tope told.

Meanwhile, 25 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported from Dharavi on Thursday, confirmed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The total number of COVID-19 in Asia's biggest slum area rose to 369.









