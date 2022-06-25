Mumbai to face 10% water cut starting 27 June: BMC

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on 24 June announced a 10 per cent water cut starting from June 27, in view of inadequate rainfall in the catchment areas of lakes supplying water to Mumbai.

1 min read . 02:03 PM IST

In a release, it also said that besides the city and its suburbs, the 10 per cent cut will also be enforced in areas falling under neighbouring Thane and Bhiwandi municipal corporations and some villages till water stock improves in the lakes.