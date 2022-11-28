K East Ward: K East which includes Jogeshwari East, MIDC, Seepz, Andheri East and other suburbs will also be affected. Five areas of the ward, including Gundavli Azad Nagar and Nehru Road will also be affected on 29 November. Areas like Sher-e-Punjab, Anand Nagar, and Samarth Nagar will not get water on 30 November. Meanwhile, other areas of the K East will receive water supply with low pressure.