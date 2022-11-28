Mumbai to face mega water cut on 29-30 November; check timings, affected areas here1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
- As per reports, major water cut will affect 10 wards of Mumbai of which two wards K East and K West will be most affected.
Mumbaikars to face mega water cuts for 24 hours on 29-30 November. As per the Hindustan Times report, major water cut will affect 10 wards of Mumbai of which two wards K East and K West will be most affected.
As per the report, various repair works are being undertaken in the Powai and Veravali reservoir area from 8.30 am on November 29 to 8.30 am on November 30.
A BMC official told Hindustan Times that besides the repair works on a 300 mm pipeline in the Powai area, the cross-connection of two 1800 mm pipeline is a major project.
"1800 mm pipelines are huge water pipelines with heavy water pressure. Those pipelines have to be cut for the intersection and for that, the water has to be drained out after the supply is cut," as per official.
Here are the areas that will be affected:
K West ward: Around 7.5 lakh people reside in K West and is spread over 23.28 kilometres. Under this ward, areas like Oshiwara, Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Vile Parle West and Juhu are included.
K East Ward: K East which includes Jogeshwari East, MIDC, Seepz, Andheri East and other suburbs will also be affected. Five areas of the ward, including Gundavli Azad Nagar and Nehru Road will also be affected on 29 November. Areas like Sher-e-Punjab, Anand Nagar, and Samarth Nagar will not get water on 30 November. Meanwhile, other areas of the K East will receive water supply with low pressure.
Other affected areas: Other wards will have partial disconnection or water supply with low pressure. These areas are: L ward which comprises of Kurla region, N ward which consists of Ghatkopar, S ward where areas like Bhandup and Vikhroli come.
Other areas are Goregaon West, Ram Mandir station which comes under P South ward, Bandra and Santacruz East region which comes under H East ward, Bandra to Santacruz West under the H West, Dadar area under G North ward and Govandi area which comes under M West ward will have partial disconnection or water supply with low pressure.
