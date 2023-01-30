The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said the city will face a 24 hour water cuts today and tomorrow i.e. on 30-31 January.

As per the civic authorities, these water cut comes due to the repair works on pipelines that connect to the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant. This Plant supplies water to the major part of Mumbai.

The civic body has asked Mumbaikars to store water in advance and use it sparingly and judiciously.

In the order by the BMC, it stated, “the hydraulic engineer's department has proposed to make connectivity of new 4000 mm dia inlet trunk main live with 1910 MLD Water Treatment Plant at Bhandup Complex on 30, 31 January."

It further stated that the arrangement is necessary for ensuring inflow to WTP in the event of burst/ leakages on old transmission system/old tunnel, as per the order.

It further stated that the city will be affected from 29 January-4 February.

Here is the list of affected areas:

There will be no water supply in these Wards: G North, S West, N West, L West, K East, K West, P South, P North, R South, R Central, R North, H East, H West.

Apart from this, areas in G South, G North like Mahim West, Dadar West, Prabhadevi, and Matunga West will see 25 percent water cut.

In Dharavi, where water supply is provided between 4-9 in morning and evening, there will no supply in the evening of 30 January and morning of 31 January.

Apart from this, as per Times Now report, some areas of Thane will also face water cuts from 12 pm on Monday to 12 pm on Tuesday. The reason for the cuts as reported is due to the upgradation and strengthening works at Jambhul Water Purification Centre by the MIDC.