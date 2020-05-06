With the number of covid-19 cases rising by the day in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the government will shortly onboard around 11,000 medical practitioners and healthcare workers to deal with the manpower crunch at public health facilities and help it fight covid-19.

Of these 11000, nearly 10,000 will be doctors and 1000 will be nurses and ward boys.

"We have summoned doctors working in Mumbai and suburbs have been called. They are sitting at home, not even opening their private clinics. Given the increase in the number of cases we had to issue the notification," said Dr T.P. Lahane, director, Medical Education and Research, Maharashtra.

Dr Lahane added that according to the Medical Council of India rules, the services of doctors can be centralized. "So all we are asking them is to help us in this time of need," he said.

Through the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, the government has asked private doctors who are below 55 yrs of age and not having any co-morbidity to report with immediate effect to covid-19 dedicated hospitals for treatment of patients. Failure to report to the hospital will be considered as breach of Medical Counicl of India code of ethics and action will be initiated according to the provision of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the notification said.

On 8 April Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had called on all retired army personnel with any experience of health care, nurses, ward boys, and those who trained in the profession but couldn’t work professionally for some reason or other, to come forward to join the administration’s containment efforts. But that appeal did not evoke much response from the doctors, Dr Lahane said.

The doctors will work for 15 days for which they will be paid. They will also be provided with personal protective gears.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has around 10,000 doctors working today, with nearly 10,000 more private medical practitioners joining in, the state will be able to beef up its hospitals and quarantine centres with doctors.

"Whatever the specialisation of doctors, we also have non-covid hospitals where their services can be put to use. The state is also deputing doctors at the quarantine centres and to isolated patients." added Dr. Lahane.

In any ward with 25 patients, Mumbai currently has nine doctors on duty through the day. In the Intensive Care Units, the ratio is 1:1.

Mumbai is the worst affected city by coronavirus pandemic. The financial capital of India alone recorded nearly 10,000 covid-19 cases. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state increased to 15,525, the highest in the country. As many as 617 people died to coronavirus disease in the state.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday requested the Railways, Mumbai Port Trust, Indian Army and other Central Government hospitals and institutions across the state to provide more ICU beds across the state.

“Right now, there is an acute shortage of doctors at municipal health facilities in Maharashtra, even as coronavirus cases are rising each day. The state government is well within its right to ask private doctors for help and take necessary action if someone doesn’t oblige to its request," said Dr. Sujit Chatterjee, the chief executive officer at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital and the chairperson (Maharashtra and Goa Chapter), Association of Healthcare Providers (India), told Mint over a phone call.

