Mumbai to get another pod hotel service; Railways to earn 55.68 lakh

The historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai will have a pod hotel, which is expected to open to the public later in June, according to Central Railway (CR) officials. This pod hotel, also known as a capsule hotel, would be the Indian Railways' second such facility in the city. Previously, in November 2021, a passenger pod hotel opened at the Western Railway's Mumbai Central station (WR).

According to officials, the second pod hotel will be built near CSMT Mumbai's main line (outstation railway terminus) waiting area and will have a capacity of 50 people. There will be four family pods with a capacity of two persons, as well as 30 single pods in this hotel. The facility will also include a luggage room for passengers, in addition to separate washrooms and shower rooms for men and women.

The contract for the development and operation of the sleeping pods has been awarded to Namah Enterprises, which will pay the railways licence fees of ₹10,07,786 per annum, according to Shivaji Sutar, the CR's chief public relations officer.

"Railways will earn a revenue of ₹55.68 lakh," Sutar said, adding that through this contract, the licensee will develop pods for incoming and outgoing passengers at the CSMT on 131.61 square metres with all modern facilities to have a comfortable stay.

The pod hotel is in the advanced stage of development and it is likely to be thrown open for passengers later in June, he said. The first pod hotel of the Indian Railways was introduced at the Mumbai Central railway station by Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve in November last year. It has 48 capsule-like rooms, including classic pods, private pods, separate pods for women and for the differently abled passengers. CSMT is one of the busiest railway stations in the country, which is used by lakhs of passengers using suburban as well as outstation train services on a daily basis.

(With PTI inputs)