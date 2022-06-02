Mumbai to get another pod hotel service; Railways to earn 55.68 lakh

The pod hotel is in the advanced stage of development and it is likely to be thrown open for passengers later in June, he said. The first pod hotel of the Indian Railways was introduced at the Mumbai Central railway station by Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve in November last year. It has 48 capsule-like rooms, including classic pods, private pods, separate pods for women and for the differently abled passengers. CSMT is one of the busiest railway stations in the country, which is used by lakhs of passengers using suburban as well as outstation train services on a daily basis.