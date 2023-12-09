Mumbai coastal road to be operational soon! CM Eknath Shinde says 'Marine Drive-Worli stretch will open from...'
The coastal road, being constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), proposes to connect the Marine Drive area in south Mumbai to Kandivali, a western suburb, via the existing Bandra Worli Sea Link. It is expected to ease Mumbai’s northbound traffic.
The first phase of Mumbai’s ambitious coastal road, from Marine Drive to Worli, will be operational by the end of January 2024, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday.
