Mumbai to get first bus service on Atal Setu as BEST finalises route: Here are the details
The BEST has finalised a bus route, S-145, in sync with the Chalo app on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link or the Atal Setu, India’s longest sea link
Mumbai is set to get its first public transport bus service operating on India’s longest sea link -- the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or the Atal Setu – as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has finalised a bus route, S-145, in sync with the Chalo app, reported Mid-day.com.