Mumbai is set to get its first public transport bus service operating on India's longest sea link -- the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or the Atal Setu – as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has finalised a bus route, S-145, in sync with the Chalo app, reported Mid-day.com.

“The route S-145 bus will travel between Konkan Bhavan, Belapur to the World Trade Centre via the Atal Setu. It will run via Sai Sangam-Targhar-Ulwe node-Aai Tarumata-Kamdhenu Oaklands-MTHL-Eastern Freeway-CSMT-Churchgate station and end at Cuffe Parade," said the report.

Citing sources, it said initially the two services would be operated in the morning from Belapur to the World Trade Centre and two in the evening from World Trade Centre to Belapur.

The BEST has also conducted a trial with bus enthusiasts and experts for their feedback and review.

The BEST is working on the finer details of the route and fare structure.

The bridge, known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, is a 6-lane trans-harbour sea link connecting Mumbai with its satellite city Navi Mumbai, and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12.

The 21.8 km long engineering marvel, of which 16.5km is in the sea, has been built at a cost of ₹17,840 crore and will cut the distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from some hours to just 15-20 minutes.

“I am glad to see the Chalo App and BEST Undertaking are spreading their wings across MMR. I feel proud to see our public transport body making available an option for citizens to ride through India’s longest sea link. Hope to see more such premium and ordinary bus routes on MTHL and other upcoming projects as well," bus enthusiast and expert Shubham Padave said, as per the report.

Recently, Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora urged the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to have a "bus priority lane" on the newly opened Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

