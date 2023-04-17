Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: India's longest sea bridge soon, 93% work over2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 11:29 AM IST
The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's longest sea bridge would cater to 70,000 vehicles daily.
Mumbai and Goa will become closer soon! India's longest sea bridge, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will reduce the travel time between the two cities. The 22 km long bridge will connect the island city to the mainland from Sewri to Nhava Sheva, which will bring places like Goa, Pune, and Nagpur closer to Mumbai.
