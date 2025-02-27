Mumbai to Goa travel to soon have a new addition; take your car along with you as you sail on a cruise

Your cruise travel between Mumbai and Goa is set to get a new upgrade soon as M2M Ferries is planning to launch a roll-on, roll-off passenger ferry that can not only carry passengers but also their cars.

The new mode of travel could be soon launched in the popular Mumbai to Goa route, with M2M Ferries already buying a RoPAX vessel, which roll-on, roll-off (Ro-Ro) passenger ferry to carry you and your car.

According to reports, the company is currently in process to get necessary approvals required for it to run between Mumbai and Goa.

M2M Ferries said that its Ro-Ro ferries can complete a trip between the two destinations in a matter of six and a half hours. The company already operates daily Ro-Ro (roll-on, roll-off) services between Mumbai and Mandwa, which is a gateway to the beautiful beaches of Alibaug.

The said vehicle can carry 620 passengers and 60 cars, as per a report by the Hindustan Times. The fare structure of the service is yet to be decided.

“We have a new vessel – a 15-year-old, second-hand vessel – that we have brought from Italy. The vessel is in dry dock in Mumbai and will be out next month,” a company official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“We have applied for permissions with the Director General of Shipping and other agencies,” he added, as per the report.

The M2M Ferries official further said that the Mumbai-Goa service might be run from Ferry Wharf in Mazgaon in Mumbai to the Mormugao Port Authority (MPA) in Goa.

“We are in talks with the Government of Goa to also allow our vessel to dock at a jetty at Panaji, as MPA is near Vasco, which is some distance from Panaji and Margao,” the official was quoted as saying.

What is the cost of a car from Mumbai to Goa? If you are planning to move to Goa from Mumbai or vice versa and want to get your car shipped through a shipping company, the cost for the same can range in thousands, depending on the size of your car and distance.

What is the cost of a cruise from Mumbai to Goa? A two-night, three-day cruise package costs around ₹21,500 per person on the Cordellia Cruise, which currently fares between Mumbai and Goa.