NEW DELHI : The 2nd meeting of the G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group is set to be held in Mumbai from May 23 to 25, and preparations are underway to ensure its success, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal convened a meeting today at the BMC headquarters to review the preparations being made by the BMC and other agencies for the event, which is expected to be attended by over 120 members.

Mumbai’s accomplishments in disaster management have been lauded at both the national and international levels, and the upcoming meeting of the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group of the G-20 Council presents an opportunity to showcase these achievements to the world.

During the review meeting, Chahal stressed the importance of maintaining proper coordination between all agencies involved and completing all pending works within the prescribed time frame.

He also urged concerned departments to complete works related to roads, sanitation, and beautification within their jurisdiction in time, and to keep in mind the experiences of dignitaries during previous G-20 meetings in the city.

On the sidelines of the G-20 meeting, representatives of the Working Group will visit the BMC headquarters to inspect the control room of the Disaster Management Department and take part in a heritage walk of the historic municipal building.

As a result, Chahal directed that all ongoing renovation works in the BMC Headquarters building be completed on time, with good coordination with all other stakeholder agencies.

A total of three Working Group Meetings of the G-20 Council are being held in Mumbai in the month of May. In view of this, BMC Commissioner stated, concerned departments should complete the works of roads, sanitation, beautification etc. which fall within the jurisdiction in time and also by keeping in mind the experience dignitaries had during previous G-20 meetings in the city.

He also added that a review of the preparations in this regard will be taken in the next week.