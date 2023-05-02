Mumbai to host 2nd G-20 disaster risk reduction working group meeting from May 23-252 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 08:43 PM IST
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal convened a meeting Tuesday at the BMC headquarters to review the preparations being made by the BMC and other agencies for the event
NEW DELHI : The 2nd meeting of the G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group is set to be held in Mumbai from May 23 to 25, and preparations are underway to ensure its success, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.
