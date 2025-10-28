Mumbai to host global conference on climate change in February 2026: Devendra Fadnavis

Delegates from more than 30 countries, including researchers and policymakers, will deliberate on comprehensive and practical solutions to tackle climate change at a conference to be held in Mumbai in February next year.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced that the global-level conference, 'Mumbai Climate Week', will be organised from February 17 to 19. The event, conceptualised by Project Mumbai, will be organised in collaboration with the Maharashtra Environment and Climate Change Department and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Delegates from more than 30 countries from the Global South (nations that are in Africa, Latin America and developing parts of Asia), including experts, researchers and policymakers, will participate in the event and deliberate on comprehensive and practical solutions to tackle climate change, said a release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The announcement about the three-day conference was made at a meeting held at Mantralaya, attended, among others, by Environment Minister Pankaja Munde, BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, department secretary Jayshree Bhoj and Project Mumbai CEO Shishir Joshi.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister unveiled the logo of 'Mumbai Climate Week' and launched its introductory film. Fadnavis said the initiative underlines India's leadership in climate action and environmental sustainability.

"Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mumbai and Maharashtra are ready to contribute towards building a just, innovative and well-funded climate future for the Global South," he noted.

The international meet will focus on three core themes -- food systems, energy transition and urban resilience -- with discussions from the perspective of justice, innovation and finance, said the release.

The Chief Minister said it was time for collective action involving citizens, businesses and every section of society to mitigate the impact of climate change, a phenomenon which refers to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns.

"Post this event, we must also define benchmarks and goals for Maharashtra and Mumbai to act decisively in the climate sector," Fadnavis emphasised. Project Mumbai CEO Joshi said the initiative marks a historic milestone for Maharashtra and India, fostering inclusive, people-led solutions for climate resilience.