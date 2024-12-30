Air pollution concerns continue to linger over Mumbai — with authorities announcing several curbs on Monday. The AQI has remained firmly in the ‘moderate’ category over the past few days with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region shrouded in smog for lengthy periods of time.

“In all the areas of Mumbai where the AQI index surpasses the 200 mark, we will be stopping work at all construction sites under the GRAP-IV norms. Once the AQI breaches 200, the rule will be implemented immediately without issuing any stop-work notices to the developers,” said Mumbai civic body chief Bhushan Gagrani.

Data released by the Central Pollution Control Board at 4:00 pm indicated ‘moderate’ air quality for Mumbai with an index value of 121 while Navi Mumbai stood at 101. Neighbouring Thane ranked slightly lower in the ‘satisfactory’ category with an AQI of 150.

Air quality between 50 and 100 is considered ‘satisfactory’ while anything between 101 and 200 is considered to be ‘moderately’ polluted. An AQI between 201 and 300 is deemed to be ‘poor’ and capable of causing breathing discomfort. According to the bulletin, air quality in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region can now cause breathing discomfort to people suffering from lungs and heart diseases or asthma.

Work will now be stopped at construction sites in Byculla and Borivali East after issuing 24 hour notices as the air quality in these areas has remained consistently over 200. Gagrani said the BMC will also not issue permission for digging any trenches unless air quality improves in Mumbai. Meanwhile the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has issued notices to more than 500 ready mix concrete plants in the MMR and asked them to erect sheds covering 100% of the plant area to curb pollution.

Authories had also deployed mist cannons and water tankers to wash roads last week in a bid to curb the rising levels of pollution. The civic body is now spraying water from truck-mounted fog mist canons twice a day across 24 administrative divisions. A hundred water tankers have also been sent to wash roads to control dust generated from construction and other activities. The city has also deployed e-sweeper machines to clean roads and footpaths.