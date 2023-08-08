The Mumbai traffic police will be observing "No Honking Day" on 9 and 16 August, 2023 to curb the trend of honking among motorist. Unnecessary honking causes noise pollution and has an adverse impact on one's health, hence, the traffic police has decided to observe “No Honking Day".

As per the order issued by the Mumbai traffic police, Motorists are advised to ensure that the horns and silencers of their vehicles are as per the guidelines under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989. The order further stated that action would be taken against those honking unnecessarily.

"Action will be taken against those who honk unnecessarily under section 194 (F) MV Act & those who have modified silencers/exhaust pipes of their 2 or 4 wheelers violating norms under section 198 of M.V. Act, the order states.

It further added, “Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai appeals all the drivers and riders in Mumbai city, except ambulances, fire brigades and other vehicles on emergency duties, not to honk the horns of their vehicle on 9th August, 2023 and 16 August, 2023 and on other days as well."